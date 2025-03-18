Woman shot at while returning to her Kalamazoo County home

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman escaped unhurt when someone opened fire on her as she returned to her home in the dark of early Tuesday morning.

The victim told investigators she got to her house on E D Avenue in Cooper Township just after 1 a.m. on March 18 when she heard some rustling in the wooded area of her property. The woman pointed a light towards the area and multiple gun shots were fired from the trees.

While no bullets hit the woman, several vehicles were shot, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located evidence on the property, but did not disclose what kind of evidence they found. Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

