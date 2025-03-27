Woman pleads guilty for deadly Kalamazoo Twp. arson

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman pleaded guilty Monday for a Kalamazoo Township house fire that killed a man in 2022.

James Travis was killed in the fire, which the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says broke out in the 1500 block of Shakespeare Avenue on June 18, 2022.

We’re told two people were charged with murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence: Shawna Fay Kroeger and Andrew John McCormack.

Kroeger pleaded guilty Monday to murder and arson, both in the second degree, according to KTPD. She was sentenced to a maximum prison sentence of 50 years for both charges.

McCormack is still waiting for his trial to start. He is still jailed without bond.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-381-0391. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

