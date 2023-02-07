2 arrested, charged with murder in June 2022 fire & suspicious death

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and woman have been arrested and charged in connection to a house fire in Kalamazoo Township last year.

The fire broke out on Shakespeare Avenue on June 18, 2022. It was ruled a homicide after a person was found dead inside, authorities say.

James Travis, 53, was subsequently identified as the victim.

Andrew John McCormack and Shawna Fay Kroeger were arrested last month, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

We’re told prosecutors authorized charges against McCormack for open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, charges have been authorized against Kroeger for second-degree arson, evidence tampering, felony murder and armed robbery.

KTPD says Kroeger was formally arraigned on Jan. 26. She was denied bond.

McCormack was arraigned Tuesday and was also denied bond, police say.

Those with knowledge of the fire are encouraged to connect with KTPD at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

