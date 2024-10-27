Watch Now
Woman, dog found dead in Village of Climax

Suspect arrested at scene
CLIMAX, Mich. — One person is in custody after a woman and a dog were found killed inside the Village of Climax.

On Saturday around 10 p.m. deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were called to North Main Street just north of Maple Street. There they found the woman and dog both dead, according to a release.

The woman's death is classified as a homicide.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

The suspect is being held at the county jail pending charges.

Anyone with information on this homicide case is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

