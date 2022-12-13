WMU using therapy dogs to help children experiencing trauma

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University’s therapy dogs are taking on a bigger role in the community.

Sociology Professor Angie Moe has been working on a therapy dog clinic that will help the university expand its services.

“The importance is we try to offer safety, comfort, joy and groundedness to people that are having hard days,” she said.

Moe has turned a small storage room into a therapy dog clinic located inside the university’s Unified Clinic. She works on training the therapy dogs to help children who are receiving services from the trauma assessment center.

“During testing, maybe the kids are getting fatigued, or maybe they're starting to talk about something that can be really hard for them to talk about and so the dog can come in and lay next to them,” she told FOX 17 News.

According to Moe, having therapy dogs as an option for children has helped immensely.

For more information about the clinic and what they offer, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube