KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting was reported near Western Michigan University, says the WMU Department of Public Safety.

The department published a tweet around 10:45 pm on Monday night, reporting a possible shooting at 750 S. Howard Street.

The WMU Department of Public safety reported, a half-hour later, that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

The public was initially advised to avoid the area.

There is no threat to the public, authorities say.