WMU previews new student center, dining facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University (WMU) is adding a new student center and dining facility!

University officials say the 162,000-square-foot campus life hub comes following years of preparation.

The facility’s services include:



Diverse food menus across eight micro-restaurants.

A resources center measuring nearly three times the size of the Bernhard Center.

A game room outfitted with virtual reality equipment, ping pong, billiards and more.

A meditation room.

Indoor hammock spaces.

The new student center will feature a hearth and staircase as its centerpiece.

“That staircase is critical because it will be a gathering-meeting place for students,” says Vice President of Student Affairs Diane Anderson. “At the bottom is a mosaic room where there's programming, and it really is going to be focused on diversity and inclusion. Again, we want all students to feel welcome here, so the design of the staircase was integral to making that happen.”

Anderson says a new parking structure is also in the works.

A grand opening for the new facility is planned to be held in late August.

