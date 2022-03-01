WMU issues warning after a strong-arm robbery reported in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The report came in overnight Tuesday, just after 1:00 am, a strong-arm robbery in lot 54 by Valley 1.

The suspects are described as 3 males, unknown to the victim.

One male was wearing a black shirt with a black COVID mask and is described as college-aged. The second male was wearing a tan shirt and was also described as college-aged. A description of the third male was not available.

Suspects were believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan. WMU Public Safety warns those in the area to be cautious.