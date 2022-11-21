WMU continues safety efforts for LGBTQ community amid Colorado mass shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Western Michigan’s Office of LGBT Student services is continuing their efforts to create safe spaces on campus.

The office knows that training sessions won’t stop all violence, but they believe education on how to be an ally is a good place to start.

“Clubs are seen as safe havens, and people can't even go and party and have a good time without having to worry about their life ending within a millisecond,” said WMU Senior, Danae Carter in regard to the mass shooting.

“Prior to the existence of these offices, a lot of times finding community was literally going into the bars and the clubs, and they’re not always perfect, but that was a space to not only see reflection of yourself in the community, but to feel acceptance and safety from harassment and discrimination,” said Nathan Nguyen, director for the office of LBGT Student Services.

Nguyen said because access to safe spaces can be limited, creating those spaces on campus are important. “It's important to have this representation on campus, not only to create inclusion and safety, not just in the corner of this one corner of campus, but also throughout campus."

The office hosts training sessions called “Safe On Campus.” People who choose to take the course are trained on what it means to be an ally.

“We discuss any questions, concerns, as well as practice how to respond to different scenarios, particularly like bystander intervention, such as if you're just walking across campus, and you hear somebody say something either homophobic or transphobic, and how to address that,” Nguyen said.

As someone who is part of the community, Danae Carter has worked in the office of LBGT student service for four years. She feels the office and their efforts are her safe haven from the outside world.

“I am aware that Kalamazoo outside of the student population can lean more on the anti-LGBTQ side. So being a person of color and being somebody else in the community, whether that is presenting or not, it does make me feel slightly uncomfortable at times because you never know what might happen,” Carter said.

Although she feels campus is doing a good job with trainings and creating spaces, she feels there is room for growth.

“I feel like sometimes outside of this office, it feels like the community is seen as invisible. So just make us feel more like a part of the community outside of certain times, like Transgender Day of Remembrance, or Pride Month,” she said.

The training is available each semester for all faculty, students, and staff. Anyone who participates will be listed as an ally on the Safe On Campus site.

