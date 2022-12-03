WMU College of Aviation donates vintage aircraft to Hooligans Flight Team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Friday, Western Michigan University’s College of Aviation donated two vintage aircrafts to the Hooligan Flight Team.

The college held a small ceremony with representatives from the Hooligans and Michigan’s Air National Guard present.

“Today we're here to look at the donation of two Beechcraft T-34,” said Interim Dean Raymond Thompson. With over 800 veterans at the university and over 100 in the College of Aviation, they couldn’t think of a better group deserving of the planes.

“On behalf of the entire hooligans flight team, we want to thank Western Michigan University, and especially the School of Aviation, for this generous donation of T-34 parts, more importantly, your unwavering support to our community, to our veterans, to the military, and their families,” said Frank Walker, community liaison officer for the Hooligan Flight Team.

As Walker expressed gratitude for the gift, he said the plane parts are hard to find, as they were built in the 1950s.

“The mere fact that we have these parts that we can utilize, certainly is a benefit to our entire community, because it keeps the plane flying,” he said.

The planes won't be taking flight, but the parts will be used to maintain the current aircraft for the Hooligan Flight Team.

