WMU aviation student 'falls' in love with skydiving through school club

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Simone Olden chose to attend WMU for it's impressive College of Aviation in Battle Creek. What she didn't realize was that decision would help connect her with a sport that's quickly become a huge part of her life.

Olden, a junior pursuing a career in aircraft maintenance, learned about the school's skydiving club on campus. She had never gone skydiving before, but thought it would be fun to give it a try.

"It was like a dream," Olden said about her first dive.

From that moment on, she's been hooked to this new hobby.

The "skydiving goal was just to do it once at first," Olden said. "Then, I immersed myself in the culture and the people. I made great friends throughout the club and in the school, and it was just something I wanted to promote to all students and show that it was entirely possible for an 18 year old to do something crazy like this."

By now, Olden has jumped more than 80 times, even competing in two United States Parachute Association (USPA) Collegiate Nationals competitions.

Olden is also the president of the skydiving club. She told FOX 17 it has about 30 members now. The club, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, "helps students enjoy the life of skydiving and exposes that type of culture to college students here at Western," Olden said.

