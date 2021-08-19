Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office releases details for Sgt. Proxmire's funeral procession, memorial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released details for Sergeant Proxmire’s funeral arrangements and procession.

No public visitation will be held for the private family service planned for Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

After the service, however, there will be a procession of emergency vehicles from EMS, police and fire departments, which will escort Sgt. Proxmire and his family to Miller Auditorium for a 1 p.m. memorial service that will be open to the community.

Miller Auditorium will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to begin seating attendees.

Traffic congestion is expected on Stadium Drive and members of the public should approach Western Michigan University’s campus from an alternate route; the sheriff’s office recommends access by Oliver Street.

Highway exit ramps on I-94 at 9th Street, as well as US-131 at Stadium Drive, will be closed to help with the emergency vehicles procession.

The sheriff’s office encourages the community to line the streets on the route of the funeral procession, which will be on Stadium Drive from 9th to Howard streets.

Area businesses that fly an American flag – especially those along the route of the procession – are asked to lower them to half-mast.

