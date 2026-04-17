KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalahuna put some of his own money into the hands of an undergraduate student for a real-world lesson on investing and financial planning.

Western Michigan senior Mo Tall received the funds to invest under the watchful eye of Zhang Financial, a firm started by university alumni. Tall said the chunk of change comes with a high bar, but he does not mind the challenge.

"Fortunately I had some pre-knowledge, we had our first meeting a bit back. And it’s a little nerve wracking of a thing," Tall said.

Kavalahuna said he believes in Tall and the university's financial programs.

Western Michigan University president gives his own money to a senior student for an investing lesson

Western Michigan University president gives his own money to a senior student for an investing lesson

"We trust this coursework so much, that we’re willing to invest in students while they’re in undergraduate," Kavalahuna said.

That trust is not new to the Zhang family. Zhang Financial CEO Lynn Chen-Zhang said Western Michigan professors were how they started much of their business.

"Let me tell you, it’s full circle. When Charles started his business 30, 33 years ago, he was a fresh graduate from Western with his masters in economics. We didn’t know anybody here. We didn’t have a natural market, but you know who were among his first group of clients? Some of his professors. Because they believe in their products. They believe in him," Chen-Zhang said.

Tall said he does not take this real-world lesson for granted.

"It’s a pretty crazy opportunity. Being an intern, you don’t typically sit in the type of role when you can have an active part in the financial planning process," Tall said.

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