Western Michigan University adding three new statues to its Dinosaur Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University is getting three new dinosaur replicas. The statues will be added to the school’s Dinosaur Park.

The new additions will be two Dilophosaurus statues, as well as an Allosaurus statute.

The school’s Dinosaur Park currently features seven dinosaur replicas. They include the Stegosaurus and Triceratops. The park gives visitors an up-close-and-personal look at the ancient creatures.

“This is an ongoing project. We keep working at it a little bit every year,” said Ross Gillespie, senior research associate at WMU. “Eventually, we’re going to be putting in pairs with stepping stones and those stepping stones will each be a dinosaur footprint. So, we’ll have different footprints for the different dinosaurs, and they’ll tell their own story.”

The additions of the three dinosaur replicas was made possible thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Kalamazoo Gem and Mineral Society.

The statues will be installed over the summer.

The Dinosaur Park is located behind Rood Hall and is open for visitors anytime.

“I’m finding now with students on campus, if somebody’s asking another student, well, ‘Where’s the geology building?’ and they go, ‘Oh, it’s over by the dinosaur,’” said Gillespie.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube