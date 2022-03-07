Western Michigan men's basketball head coach stepping down after 2 seasons

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University’s men’s basketball head coach Clayton Bates is stepping down after just two seasons leading the team.

Bates took over the head coaching job in March of 2020 and was a longtime assistant under previous head coach Steve Hawkins.

The Broncos dropped 14 games in a row this year and also failed to qualify for the MAC tournament, which tips off in Cleveland this weekend.

"These past two years as the head coach of the Broncos have been a special experience for my family and me," said Bates. "My most sincere appreciation to all members of the Western Michigan University Athletic Department for their efforts and hard work on behalf of the men's basketball program. Thank you to our loyal dedicated coaching and support staff, who worked tirelessly to help the young men in our program grow and develop, both on and off the court. Most importantly, thank you to the student-athletes. It has been an honor and a privilege to be a member of your team. We wanted every day we took the court to be the best two hours of our day. It always was for me, and I am grateful for our time together. Thank you for giving your very best. Bronco Basketball is positioned for great success in the coming years."

A national search for his replacement is underway.