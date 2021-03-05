1 seriously injured in Kalamazoo rollover incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The eastbound lane on West Main Street at Thompson Street has reopened following a crash there, according to the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch Authority.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 24-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before rolling the car over.

We’re told the driver sustained serious injuries in the crash and was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

