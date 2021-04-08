Water reclamation plant in Kalamazoo exceeds water quality standards for PFAS

Today the City of Kalamazoo announced that their Water Reclamation Plant Quality exceeded standards for PFAS (Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance).

March 30, 2021 the Department of Public Services staff responded to a spill of Firefighting Foam material at Battle Creek International Airport. The spill prompted personnel to conduct testing to assess its impact.

Results from the testing revealed “the plant’s effluent level of PFOS (2,630 parts per trillion) were greater than 200 times the Water Quality Standard (12 parts per trillion),” according to a press release from the city of Kalamazoo.