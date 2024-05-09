Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

WATCH: Helicopter video shows extent of tornado damage in Portage

Helicopter video of Tornado damage at Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 10:51:36-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — We have seen the images and video of the damage caused by the multiple tornadoes that hit Southwest Michigan on Tuesday, but now we have a new perspective to share.

Video from a helicopter shows the path of the tornadoes that hit in Portage, along with the aftermath the community is dealing with.

The Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park in Pavilion Township was particularly hard-hit.

Helicopter video of Tornado damage at Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park

The largest building to suffer damage is the FedEx facility near the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport.

Helicopter video of Tornado damage at the FedEx facility in Portage

The tornado's path was clearly marked by downed trees in neighborhoods near the FedEx building.

Helicopter video of tornado damage near Lovers Lane

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book