WATCH: Helicopter video shows extent of tornado damage in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — We have seen the images and video of the damage caused by the multiple tornadoes that hit Southwest Michigan on Tuesday, but now we have a new perspective to share.

Video from a helicopter shows the path of the tornadoes that hit in Portage, along with the aftermath the community is dealing with.

The Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park in Pavilion Township was particularly hard-hit.

Helicopter video of Tornado damage at Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park

The largest building to suffer damage is the FedEx facility near the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport.

Helicopter video of Tornado damage at the FedEx facility in Portage

The tornado's path was clearly marked by downed trees in neighborhoods near the FedEx building.

Helicopter video of tornado damage near Lovers Lane

