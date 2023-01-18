WATCH AT 12:30: Group in Kalamazoo calls for action on gun violence bills

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The End Gun Violence Michigan coalition is holding prayer vigils and press events across the state Wednesday in an effort to spur lawmakers into passing new legislation on gun violence.

One of them is scheduled to be held in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church.

We’re told the focus of the news conference will center around healthcare.

Dr. Oreste Romeo and Dr. Robert Beck from the Bronson healthcare system are expected to speak at the event, as are Rev. Julie Kline, Rev. Heather McDougall and Rabbi Simone Schicker.

