Warming shelters open in Kalamazoo County amid frigid temps

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Warming shelters in Kalamazoo County are available to those who need them.
The city of Kalamazoo released a schedule for the following services participating as warming shelters:
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Tuesdays and Thursdays through March from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
1515 Helen Ave.
Portage, MI 49002
269-344-3966
Metro Vans will pick up people at the Ministry with Community parking lot at 10 a.m. Drop-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Ministry with Community
Every day from 6:30 a.m.– 4 p.m.
500 N. Edwards
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
269-343-6073
*If full, head to Westminster.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
(Open every day if the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below.)
People are let in at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
448 N. Burdick St.
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
269-345-2974
Kalamazoo Public Library
Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Friday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday from 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
315 S. Rose St.
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
269-553-7800
