Warming shelters open in Kalamazoo County amid frigid temps

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Warming shelters in Kalamazoo County are available to those who need them.

The city of Kalamazoo released a schedule for the following services participating as warming shelters:

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Tuesdays and Thursdays through March from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

1515 Helen Ave.

Portage, MI 49002

269-344-3966

Metro Vans will pick up people at the Ministry with Community parking lot at 10 a.m. Drop-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Ministry with Community

Every day from 6:30 a.m.– 4 p.m.

500 N. Edwards

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

269-343-6073

*If full, head to Westminster.

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

(Open every day if the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below.)

People are let in at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

448 N. Burdick St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

269-345-2974

Kalamazoo Public Library

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

315 S. Rose St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

269-553-7800

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube