PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 42000 block of Red Arrow Highway, the department said.

The fire was extinguished without incident and the cause remains under investigation.

Paw Paw Fire Department

