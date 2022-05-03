Volunteers needed for Garlic Mustard Pull

VICKSBURG, Mich. — To protect local woodland ecosystems from the spread of invasive plants, the Kalamazoo County Parks Department is sounding the alarm and sending the call out for volunteers.

The department is asking for help in removing Garlic Mustard, a destructive and pervasive invasive plant, from Prairie View County Park in Vicksburg, MI.

Garlic mustard grows on woodland forest floors in early spring, outcompeting and outgrowing native plants. The best way to prevent the spread of the Garlic Mustard is to uproot the plant by hand.

On Saturday, May 7, the Prairie View County Park will host a Garlic Mustard Pull, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Community members are invited to protect the local ecosystem by removing the Garlic Mustard plant from the park at this event.

Volunteers receive free admission for the day.