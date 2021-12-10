Victim of Kalamazoo Twp. shooting succumbs to injuries

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The victim of a shooting from earlier this month in Kalamazoo Township has died from her injuries.

Police say 52-year-old Marta Melero-Gomez of Gomez succumbed to the gunshot wound she received during the shooting and died at a local hospital Thursday night.

Neighbors reported a domestic situation with gunshots on Dec. 3 in the Cloisters apartment complex on W. Main Street.

Kalamazoo Metro SWAT members evacuated two minors who were found in the home.

Law enforcement officials say it appears a man shot Melero-Gomez before also shooting himself.

