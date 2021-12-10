Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Victim of Kalamazoo Twp. shooting succumbs to injuries

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Kalamazoo township police cruiser.JPG
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 09:30:47-05

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The victim of a shooting from earlier this month in Kalamazoo Township has died from her injuries.

Police say 52-year-old Marta Melero-Gomez of Gomez succumbed to the gunshot wound she received during the shooting and died at a local hospital Thursday night.

Neighbors reported a domestic situation with gunshots on Dec. 3 in the Cloisters apartment complex on W. Main Street.

Kalamazoo Metro SWAT members evacuated two minors who were found in the home.

Law enforcement officials say it appears a man shot Melero-Gomez before also shooting himself.

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after shooting at Kalamazoo Twp. apartment complex

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time