Woman in critical condition after shooting at Kalamazoo Twp. apartment complex

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo Township.

Officers responded after neighbors reported a domestic situation involving gunshots in the Cloisters Apartment complex on W. Main Street, according to a news release Friday.

They helped residents evacuate the area, along with two minors who were still in the apartment involved.

The children weren’t injured and have temporarily been placed with family members.

Kalamazoo Township police say the shooter appeared to have shot the woman before fatally shooting himself.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and the case remains open.

Anyone with information may contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.