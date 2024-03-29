VICKSBURG, Mich. — Three historical buildings in downtown Vicksburg will receive a makeover in the coming months.

"We're going to restore them back to their original 1870s glory," Rebecca Luong, director of design for the Mill at Vicksburg, said. "The restoration efforts are really going to showcase what wonderful architecture that was at the turn of the last century."

Vicksburg historical buildings set to receive makeover

The plan is underway to add arched openings, a retail storefront and balconies.

"There are incredible events that the village hosts throughout the summer in Vicksburg, and being able to showcase the buildings in the backdrop and invite the public in...is the goal for phase one," Luong added.

The mastermind being the renovation of buildings 106, 108 and 110, is Vicksburg native Chris Moore.

"So, you see a lot of these great old buildings crumble right in front of your eyes, and that's not good," Moore told FOX 17.

In his eyes, this is not just changing the face of buildings, it's reshaping the fate of downtown.

"I have a great amount of faith in the power of small towns to be prime places for people to live and work in shop in the future," Moore added.

Restoring the facade of the buildings should wrap up sometime this summer. Phase two of the project will remodel the interior so new tenants can move in.

