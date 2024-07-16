Law enforcement prepared for VP Harris campaign stop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a campaign stop in Kalamazoo County Wednesday. Ahead of her arrival, Sheriff Richard Fuller shared how they're preparing for her visit.

"We've been through multiple events like this, where either the vice president or the president comes in for a visit," Fuller told FOX 17. "These things are taken very seriously. We want to always keep the safety of the community as well as the high-ranking representative that comes in."

He couldn't share which law enforcement agencies would be involved on Wednesday, but his department is prepared.

"It's all part of a large process where we have a lot of people involved, hundreds of hours of planning, and we look for any possible issues, concerns. We try to figure [it] out ahead of time," he said.

While Harris's visit follows an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, the sheriff is not worried. "I don't think there's any greater level of concern due to an incident that happened in an entirely different area of the country, and has nothing to do with our area," he said.

In the event that there is an emergency, he asks that the community speak up. "We want people to know they can alert officials if they see something that is out of the normal circumstances for an event like this."

Fuller added that this will not be a place for violence or anyone trying to make a statement.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in that, the people that lost, you know ... the injury that was sustained. We want people to know that this is not acceptable in our country," he said regarding Saturday.

FOX 17 reached out to Michigan State Police about the upcoming visit. They said in an email:

"The Secret Service plans, coordinates, and assigns other law enforcement agencies, such as MSP, as they deem necessary for these type of events. MSP remains ready and committed to working with our federal law enforcement partners whenever our assistance is requested."

Michigan State Police

Fuller says safety is the main priority on Wednesday and wants to remind people that if they see something, they should let law enforcement know so they can react and investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube