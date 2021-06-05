Vehicle sought after teen shot while holding infant in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are looking for a specific vehicle after a teenager holding a baby suffered a gunshot wound Friday night.

At 6:58 p.m. Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Florence Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were unable to locate a shooting victim and an investigation was begun.

While officers were at the scene, a 14-year-old Kalamazoo resident arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound from this incident. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

Police said it appeared that the teenager was struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the porch and holding an infant.

Police released the accompanying picture of a white Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in the shooting.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact KDPS by calling (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

