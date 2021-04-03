Vehicle catches fire, spreads to Kalamazoo residence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a structure fire on Stockbridge Avenue today.

KDPS says a vehicle sitting in a driveway had caught fire, at which the flames then spread to the building.

We’re told officers were able to evacuate the building’s occupants while the fire was being suppressed.

Minor injuries from smoke inhalation were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the fire are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube