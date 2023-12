KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Crews responded to an I-94 rollover crash in Kalamazoo County Friday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 82 in the eastbound lanes, according to Comstock Fire & Rescue.

We’re told the car’s occupant escaped the car before it caught fire.

Firefighters say they helped direct traffic until a tow truck arrived to haul the car away.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube