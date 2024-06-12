Vacant building fires 'suspicious' say Kalamazoo investigators

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Back-to-back calls for fires in vacant buildings piqued the curiosity of Kalamazoo investigators Tuesday morning.

The first was called in around 6:40 a.m. on W Walnut St near S Westnedge Ave, the second came in 40 minutes later— a mere 2-minute drive away on Gladys Ct near W Cedar St.

The exteriors of both buildings were enveloped by heavy smoke and flames when crew arrived.

The Walnut St fire took 45 minutes to get under control while Gladys Ct took only 20.

SEE ALSO: Multiple Homes torn down after vacant building catches fire

No one was hurt, and no one was found in either building.

Pairing that with the proximity and timing of the fires put these investigations into the 'suspicious' category for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

If you can help answer question about these fires, call KDPS at (269) 488-911 orSilent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

You can also reach out using the P3Tips app or on the KDPS fire department website.