KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo fire crews were called to an empty building on S Westnedge near Cedar St around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The building was vacant at the time and the fire was quickly under control with crews managing hotspots by about 5 a.m. according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

No one's been hurt, but the road was shut down in the area to allow crews to safely work.