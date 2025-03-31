Update: Deputies say 3 children killed when tree hit car during Sunday's storm

CLIMAX, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office put an updated release out, giving the ages of the 3 children killed in Sunday's storm as a tree hit the car they were in.

The children were siblings, ages 2, 4, and a cousin, age 11, all from Calhoun County.

"The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of the victims in this tragic incident," The sheriff's office wrote in a release Monday. "And to all those affected directly or indirectly during this tragic loss for our community."

Deputies tell FOX 17 last night's storm was the main contributing factor in the incident.

