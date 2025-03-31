3 killed, 3 injured after tree hits car in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people have died and three more were injured after a tree struck a vehicle in Kalamazoo County Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on East South Avenue, just west of South 47th Street.

In a release sent later Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the deaths of three family members, with three other people being treated at hospitals for their injuries. One victim was in critical condition.

Fox 17 expects additional details after notification of family members.

