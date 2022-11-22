University honors fallen Kalamazoo native

DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries.

Now, the university is remembering the Kalamazoo native with an honor chair, symbolizing the empty seat Rose left in the community and for his loved ones. The chair sits in the WSUPD headquarters— within the aptly named Collin Rose Leadership Library— and was unveiled last week.

According to Today@WSU the chair was made by Tommy Cappell, executive director of Saving a Hero's Place, a non-profit out of Texas that honors fallen police officers.

Raymond Durham— the man charged with Rose's death— has been ruled incompetent to stand trial several times since his arrest in March of 2017. FOX 2 Detroit reports he was arrested several months after Rose's death for shooting two Detroit Police Officers. He currently resides at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital.

Rose served as a K-9 handler for Wayne State University. His retired K-9 partner, Clyde, passed away in June of last year.