Unhappy customer points firearm at restaurant workers in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of a firearms-related assault in the area of Stadium Drive and Lakesedge Drive this afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told a patron at a nearby restaurant was unhappy with the service they received and got into a verbal altercation with restaurant personnel. KDPS says the dispute escalated before the patron in question brandished a firearm and pointed it at the workers.

No injuries were reported.

An infant and toddler were reportedly present but are safe with family.

Public safety officials describe the suspect as a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, who they say was arrested on charges relating to weapons and assault.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

