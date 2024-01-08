Two people charged after pipe bomb found in stolen vehicle in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The suspected IED found in a stolen car in Portage last week was confirmed to be a small pipe bomb. The two people from Kalamazoo that police arrested in the case have been formally charged.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, 44-year-old Jimmy Stacy has been charged with one count of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and controlled substance, second or subsequent offense.

27-year-old Emily Ruth-Michelle Carl has been charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, firearms possession by a felon, and two counts felony firearm.

On January 5, police officers located at 2010 Chrysler 300 at a Speedway gas station, located at 8379 Portage Road, at about 2:30 a.m. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office on January 3.

Both Stacy and Carl were then detained and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

During their investigation of the vehicle, officers found narcotics, a firearm, and a suspicious item that appeared to be an improvised explosive device. The Speedway was immediately evacuated and the surrounding area was cordoned off. Thanks to the assistance of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the device was rendered safe and removed from the area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 343-2100 or online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube