Two men arrested after concerned citizen flags down officers in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say two men from Benton Harbor were arrested overnight in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, someone flagged down officers after a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man reportedly went to retrieve a handgun after an alleged assault nearby.

Officers caught up with the man and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police also say they arrested a 21-year-old Benton Harbor man who is believed to be connected to the weapons offense as well. They say the man resisted and obstructed officers. But then he was taken into custody.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety thanks the concerned citizen who reported the incident to officers. They say it's the sort of teamwork that will help combat violence in the community.