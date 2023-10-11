Two Kalamazoo streets could be cleared to make room for new arena

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s City Planning Commission recently approved a plan that would free up space for the new $300 million arena coming to the downtown area.

Catalyst Development, the company responsible for bringing the arena to the area, submitted an application to remove any obstacle on parts of Eleanor and Cooley Street.

“There's approximately a four city block area that makes up the general development area of the arena, and these are two streets, almost like an upside down T in the middle of that square,” explained assistant city planner Bobby Durkee.

Vacating the roads is a necessary first step because the roads run straight through where the arena is expected to be built. To solve this, Catalyst Development wants to combine four blocks into one big block.

“If approved by the city commission, adjacent landowners, in this case, CD Arena owns all the adjacent land, they could absorb that into a private parcel,” Durkee said.

Vacating the land is one phase of the project. The next steps would include relocating water, sewer, storm water, and private utilities.

Before the roads and land can be cleared, Durkee says the city commission will have the final vote, which is expected to happen later this year.

