Two Kalamazoo residents hospitalized after shooting on Lake Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims are from Kalamazoo. One is a 30-year-old and the other is a 19-year-old. They were both taken to the hospital in serious condition, and are expected to survive.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Tips can also be made on Kalamazoo's Silent Observer website.

