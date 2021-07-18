Two arrested after shots fired and illegal weapons found in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two were arrested in Kalamazoo early this morning after officers responded to shots fired and found illegal weapons.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were originally responding to an unrelated call in the 1500 block of N. Church Street early Sunday morning, when they heard multiple shots fired. One officer saw a vehicle they believed was involved, upon inspection, saw a gun in the car, and detained the people inside. Several shell casings were found in the area.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 3 illegal guns, including a gun stolen from Texas. Both people in the vehicle, a 33-year-old and a 26-year-old, were arrested on firearms and narcotic related charges.

Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.