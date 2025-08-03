Turn $20 spent locally to $30 with City of Portage e-giftcard incentive program

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage is trying to boost the local economy this summer by offering an incentive to shop small.

Through the Portage Pocket Pay program, purchasers can get more bang for their buck at 49 participating small businesses.

If you purchase a $20 e-giftcard, you'll get a $10 e-giftcard for free. It's buy one, get one, up to $200. That means you could purchase up to a $200 giftcard, and get an additional $100 to spend.

Find a full list of participating businesses here, as well as guidelines and restrictions.

Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis explained that it was at the direction of city council that they rolled out the buy one get one deal.

"To soften the construction season for our local businesses,” McGinnis said.

The money for the program, McGinnis explained, came from unused funds in a city facade upgrade program rolled out a while back.

“The city is using economic development funds that we have available, to invest in small businesses,” McGinnis said.

FOX 17 spoke with the owner of Chocolatea and The Pantry in Portage, who explained why programs like this one matter. Both Chocolatea and The Pantry are participating in the Portage Pocket Pay program.

“If I didn’t have the community support, I wouldn’t be here. I can’t count on outside communities supporting us. It’s our local people that really do support us,” Polly Kragt said.

McGinnis explained, the city's $50,000 investment should spur $100,000 in private dollars spent. The program runs through October 31.

