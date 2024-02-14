TIME names WMU among best colleges for future leaders

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University (WMU) was listed as one of TIME’s top 100 universities for future leaders.

The Broncos claimed the number 79 spot, the third among Michigan colleges on the list.

TIME collaborated with Statista to examine the resumes of 2,000 U.S. leaders and determine the colleges that came up the most.

The magazine specifically cited the Haworth College of Business, which was recognized as one of the best business schools by the Princeton Review three years ago.

WMU’s career outcomes report says 90% of graduates find work quickly in their field of study.

