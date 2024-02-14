Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

TIME names WMU among best colleges for future leaders

WMU
FOX 17
WMU
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 16:49:05-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University (WMU) was listed as one of TIME’s top 100 universities for future leaders.

The Broncos claimed the number 79 spot, the third among Michigan colleges on the list.

TIME collaborated with Statista to examine the resumes of 2,000 U.S. leaders and determine the colleges that came up the most.

The magazine specifically cited the Haworth College of Business, which was recognized as one of the best business schools by the Princeton Review three years ago.

WMU’s career outcomes report says 90% of graduates find work quickly in their field of study.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo hair stylist brings Black hair care vending machine to WMU

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book