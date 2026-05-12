Three suspects charged in attempted armed robbery case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three teenage suspects were arrested and charged in connection to an attempted armed robbery near Interfaith Homes in Kalamazoo last week.

Officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. on May 7, finding a person who claimed two people pointed a gun and tried to rob them, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Roughly an hour later, officers found a vehicle suspected of being used by the would-be robbers. Police were able to pulled the vehicle over on Sherwood Avenue near Charlotte Avenue. The three people inside were all taken into custody.

Officers also recovered two guns from the vehicle: a 9 millimeter handgun and an AR-style pistol. The 9 millimeter gun had been reported stolen out of Arizona.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Two firearms, ammunition, and magazines recovered through an investigation into an attempted armed robbery out of Kalamazoo.

Ammunition and high-capacity magazines were also found in the vehicle.

Two of the suspects, one 15 years old, the other 17, were charged through juvenile court on counts of assault with intent to rob while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in a felony. Neither of those two suspects was named by police because of their ages.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Jaylyn Colbert.

The third suspect, Jaylyn Colbert, was charged as an adult on counts of assault with intent to rob while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm in a felony. The 18-year-old's bond was set at half a million dollars.

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