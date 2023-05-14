Watch Now
Three people hospitalized following crash on US-131

Posted at 7:13 AM, May 14, 2023
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident on US-131 in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were called to southbound US-131 north of Stadium Drive.

Authorities said three patients were transported to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition and two with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation to determine what happened and what caused it.

Southbound US-131 was shut down to conduct the investigation.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were assisted by Western Michigan University Police for traffic purposes.

