Three minors facing felony charges in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — Police say three minors are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and threatening violence overnight in Kalamazoo on Thursday.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, at around 2:30 a.m. police responded to a threat at a home along Cameron Street. Authorities were given suspect and vehicle descriptions and soon caught about dwith the suspects in questions.

The vehicle was deemed stolen and stop sticks were useed to stop the vehicle along Carr Street in Kalamazoo. Police say two suspects took off, but were soon located with the help of the K-9 unit.

A total of three suspects were arrested and face weapons charges and other felony charges

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269 )488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.