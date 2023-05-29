'This isn't about us': Veterans, community members honor the fallen at Fort Custer Memorial Cemetery

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The community of Augusta isn't waiting until Monday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Sunday, people gathered at Fort Custer Memorial Cemetery for a Day of Remembrance, honoring those who served and didn't make it home.

Margaret Schram said she came to the ceremony to honor her husband. "He was a Korean veteran, and he was laid to rest here 18 months ago."

Fort Custer Memorial Cemetery

She says she comes to the cemetery to honor her husband, who enlisted in the army, as well as other friends and family members who served in other branches.

"A very, very beautiful service today," she said. "I think my husband would be proud."

For Mike Mooney and Larry Bales, who represent Chapter Seven of the Disabled American Veterans in Battle Creek, the ceremony also hits close to home.

Bales said he served 24 years of active duty in the army, and Mooney said he had 3 years of active duty and 18 in the National Guard. But both insisted the ceremony is not about them; it's about their fallen brothers and sisters.

The community of Augusta comes out to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, one day before Memorial Day



"This isn't about me," Mooney said. "It's just about what the presenters have already stated that the folks and all organizations have fought in defending this country."

The ceremony included patriotic music by the Cereal City Concert Band and the Kalamazoo Area Pipers, as well as a flyover by the renowned Hooligans Flight and the laying of wreaths to fallen heroes.

A man salutes, honoring those who served at a cermony at Fort Custer Memorial Cemetery, one day before Memorial Day 2023

