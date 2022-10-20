'The Rocky Horror Show' to be performed at Barn Theatre School October 21-23 and 28-30

AUGUSTA, Mich. — Barn Theatre School has announced that one of its next performances will be The Rocky Horror Show. The musical will be performed October 21-23 and 28-30.

The performances on Friday will be held at 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the play will be performed at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come to the play in costume.

The Rocky Horror Show begins with a couple named Brad Majors (Aaron Czarnecki) and Janet Weiss (Lizzie Maguire) having a flat tire on a dark and rainy night. They then go to a nearby castle to look for help, and meet Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Alan Palmer). The scientist is also close to bringing to life his creation: Rocky (Luke Ragotzy).

The play will also star Brendan Ragotzy as Riff Raff, Penelope Alex as Magenta, John Jay Espino as the Narrator, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Columbia, Charlie King as Doctor Scott, and Eric Parker as Eddie.

Barn Theatre School’s performance of The Rocky Horror Show was directed by Brendan Ragotzy, who also produced the show. The play’s musical direction was by Matt Shabala. Hunter was also the choreographer, with original choreography by Charlie Misovye. The costumes were designed by Nettie Fischer. Dusty Reeds was the scenic designer and Steven Burright was the scenic artist. Technical direction was by Brett Burradell. Matthew Seifert was the lighting designer. Properties were designed by James Knox and Emily Boomer. Jake Ragotzy is the play’s sound engineer.

The Rocky Horror Show’s music, lyrics, and book were written by Richard O’Brien. The original Broadway production opened in 1975, and went on to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lighting Design. It was revived on Broadway in 2000, and went on to be nominated for four Tony Awards.

A film adaptation titled The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released by 20th Century Fox in 1975. The film was directed by Jim Sharman, and starred Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss, and Barry Bostwick as Brad Majors. Another adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again aired on FOX in 2016. It was directed by Kenny Ortega, and starred Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Victoria Justice as Janet Weiss, and Ryan McCartan as Brad Majors.

“Rocky is always so much creative fun for our company and the audience, it was time to bring it back. And our fall extravaganza is the perfect time,” said Brendan Ragotzy. “We’re so excited to share with the audience the new surprises in store with this Rocky!”

