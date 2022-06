KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tense moments ended in smiles when emergency crews rescued six ducklings from a Texas Heights storm drain.

Texas Township Fire and Rescue in Kalamazoo says Andrew Martz and Ian MacLeod “put their below grade rescue skills to the test” on Friday.

The department says the six ducklings were trapped in the storm drain and their mama was in a panic.

Thankfully, Martz and MacLeod were able to reunite mama and babies safely after a successful rescue.

