Temporary lane closures scheduled on Portage Road June 1

PORTAGE, Mich. — Temporary closures are scheduled to take place south of Romence Road on Portage Road Tuesday, June 1 at 8 a.m., according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the lanes will be closed while workers install steel plates across Portage Road. The lanes are expected to reopen Wednesday, June 2.

The City adds closures will also take place on the eastbound curb lane on Romence Road and the eastbound right-turn lane to the east of Portage Road.

The closures are part of the construction efforts toward the expansion of Pfizer’s facility, the City tells us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube