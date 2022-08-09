Temporary bike lanes to be installed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New bike lanes are scheduled to be installed in Kalamazoo next week.

The city says installation will begin the week of Monday, Aug. 15 along the southern section of Westnedge Avenue and Park Street.

We’re told all lanes will be sectioned off with temporary signs and traffic cones.

The bike lane will merge into a shared lane between Dutton and Village streets to accommodate parking spaces for commercial corridor businesses, city officials add.

As an added layer of protection, the city tells us plastic bollards will be installed later this fall.

Kalamazoo officials explain the new bike lanes are temporary but will provide information for permanent fixtures during a scheduled resurfacing project in 2023–24.

